Home / World News / China province to allow close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home

China province to allow close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Covid In China: China's southern province of Guangdong will allow close contacts of people with COVID-19 who fulfill certain conditions to quarantine at home.

Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Covid In China: A resident gets swabbed for COVID test.(AP)
Reuters |

China's southern province of Guangdong will allow close contacts of people with COVID-19 who fulfill certain conditions to quarantine at home, the official Nanfang Daily cited Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong as saying.

Read more: China's Xi Jinping will be overthrown if…: Tiananmen leader's dire warning

Protests have erupted across China over Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy, which is believed to have led to the deaths of 10 people in an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi after lockdown measures delayed emergency teams from reaching the victims.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out