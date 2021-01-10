IND USA
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST

China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks, the IMF has said, projecting an eight per cent growth rate for the world’s second-largest economy in 2021.

However, the main concern around the Chinese recovery that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has is the lack of balance, said Hlge Berger, Mission Chief for China and Assistant Director, Asia and Pacific Department of the IMF.

The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging. Growth rates and consumption recently have been higher, but the level of consumption compared to its pre-crisis trend is still rather low, he told reporters during a conference call on Saturday on the publication of the 2020 China Article IV Staff Report.

“China is recovering fast ahead of most large economies, but the recovery is still unbalanced and facing significant downside risks. We are seeing growth at around 2 per cent in 2020 and around 8 per cent in 2021. December numbers have been surprising on the upside, so there are some upside risks to that forecast,” said Berger.

On the other hand, he said that there are significant downside risks. Domestically, there is a pandemic risk that is still around. Also, the external environment has generally become a little bit more difficult for China and its economic relations with other countries.

“This is a large reason for the fact that we think that there's still an output gap this year of 1.8 per cent. That's the difference between what the economy potentially can have in terms of GDP and what we are actually expecting in terms of demand. So that's where this lack of balance comes in, and this has important implications for the way macro policies should be conducted,” Berger said.

In the short term, he said, the IMF does not withdraw macroeconomic policy support prematurely in China. And this is the advice that other countries are getting from the IMF, so this is a bit of a global concern, but it applies to China as well.

“The second implication of our analysis of the outlook and the risks around it is that we need to make sure that we adjust the composition of macroeconomic support away from investment towards household support. This will directly help consumption. This has implications, of course, for our policies to strengthen the social safety net,” Berger said.

Noting that structural reforms have been progressing despite the pandemic which is quite an achievement in China, Berger said that this reform effort has been predominately in the area of opening financial services to the outside world, and less so in the real sector. Real sector reforms, however, are important, he said.

While productivity has increased in the past, the levels for the productivity in China are still relatively low compared to the global frontier, he said. Aerage productivity across all sectors is around 30 per cent of the global frontier.

The external environment has become a bit difficult in recent years and if that stays like this, it will be harder to tap into external productivity improvements through normal means of trade and FDI, he said.

China, Berger said, can also help others to overcome the challenges from the crisis.

“There we note the very helpful engagement of China to providing debt relief for low-income countries,” he added.

China is the world's second largest economy behind the US.

Analysts also said export growth was coming from a high base this time last year, likely weighing on the headline number.(Reuters )
world news

Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Exports likely rose 15% from a year earlier, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll of 25 economists, cooling from a 21.1% jump in November.
Eradicating polio requires that more than 90% of children be immunized, typically in mass campaigns involving millions of health workers — a challenge under the coronavirus pandemic(AP)
world news

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The drive is the first anti-polio campaign in 2021. Polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children across Pakistan. The Taliban and other militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and security forces escorting them, as well as vaccination centers and health workers.
Such monopoly-like powers are already under scrutiny by US regulators, with Google and Facebook battling government antitrust lawsuits.(istockphoto)
world news

Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The tech companies’ moves were mostly applauded by government officials and critics.
French authorities said on Sunday that the more infectious variant had now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.(AP)
world news

France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:28 PM IST
"It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland," said Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on Covid-19 policy.
Britain will open seven large-scale vaccination centres as it seeks to reach a target of offering shots to 15 million people by the middle of next month.(AP)
world news

UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom with more than 3 million people testing positive.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Biden's inauguration on January 20 will require a "different approach" compared to past inaugurations.
Amazon had confirmed it would suspend the platform from its cloud hosting services for allowing "threats of violence."(AFP)
world news

Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The site's popularity soared in recent weeks, becoming the number one free app in Apple's App Store after the much larger Twitter banned US President Trump from its platform.
US President-elect Joe Biden essentially framed his presidential campaign as a response to Trump, pledging to “restore the soul” of America.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 02:09 PM IST
For now, Biden seems content to leave decisions about Trump's fate to Congress.
The Houthi group is the de facto authority in northern Yemen and aid agencies have to work with it to deliver assistance.(Reuters file photo)
world news

US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group

Reuters, Riyadh/washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:33 AM IST
A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthi group.
Wilmington:President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_11_2021_000016A)(AP)
world news

President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Joe Biden has been talking about moving rapidly to get USD 2,000 into the hands of Americans.
Soldiers and rescue personnel carry debris found in the waters off Java Island around where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed on Saturday, (AP)
world news

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
According to data from the Aviation Safety Network, Indonesia has had 104 civilian airliner accidents, ranking it as the most dangerous place to fly in Asia.
People wearing face masks walk on Jianghan street in Wuhan on January 10, 2021, the eve of the first anniversary of China confirming its first death from the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)(AFP)
world news

WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:08 AM IST
A one-sentence announcement from the National Health Commission on Monday said the experts would be meeting with Chinese counterparts but gave no other details.
A man raises his arm while riding in the bed of a pickup truck during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
world news

Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Dems plan to pass a resolution in the House on Monday calling upon the Vice-President to invoke the 25th amendment of the US constitution to remove the President from office, declaring him “unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office”
A member of Indonesia Red Cross sprays disinfectant on a piece of debris retrieved from the sea, believed to be from the turbine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, which crashed to the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana(REUTERS)
world news

Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:14 AM IST
The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, during heavy rain on Saturday, and the search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)(Reuterss file photo)
world news

Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:59 AM IST
A recent attack killed 11 people from the minority Shiite Hazara community in Balochistan province.
