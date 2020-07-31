China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine developer Moderna

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:48 IST

China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, and China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.