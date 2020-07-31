China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on US vaccine developer Moderna
The accusations are baseless and without evidence, and China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.world Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:48 IST
Beijing
China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.
