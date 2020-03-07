e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / China reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, rise in new cases outside Hubei

China reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, rise in new cases outside Hubei

There were 99 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in the new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

world Updated: Mar 07, 2020 06:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
A worker wearing a protective suit walks outside an office building in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China on March 6, 2020.
A worker wearing a protective suit walks outside an office building in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China on March 6, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in the new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.

tags
top news
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Indian agencies point to Pak link in anti-CAA protests
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Army to establish quarantine centres for 1,500 people as coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus outbreak: Swab samples of 300 Indians in Iran to arrive today
Coronavirus outbreak: Swab samples of 300 Indians in Iran to arrive today
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault
62-year-old woman killed for saving minor granddaughter from sexual assault
‘I’d rather have them stay on ship,’ says Trump on passengers stranded on cruise
‘I’d rather have them stay on ship,’ says Trump on passengers stranded on cruise
Delhi airport may segregate baggage belts for 12 countries affected with virus
Delhi airport may segregate baggage belts for 12 countries affected with virus
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news