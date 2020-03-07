China reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, rise in new cases outside Hubei

world

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 06:15 IST

China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070.

There were 99 fresh cases of infection, according to the National Health Commission, with a rise in the new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for a third consecutive day.