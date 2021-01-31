China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days
China reported on Sunday the biggest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in six days, driven by a jump in infections in a northeastern city.
Mainland China reported 92 new confirmed cases for Jan. 30, the National Health Commission said in a statement, the highest since Jan. 24.
Of the new confirmed cases, local transmissions accounted for 73, with the city of Tonghua in Jilin province contributing most of the new infections. Northern Hebei province reported one new confirmed case while Heilongjiang reported nine. Beijing and Shanghai had none.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, increased to 19 from 16 a day earlier.
The latest figures brought confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China to 89,522, while the death toll remained 4,636.
Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden's agenda.
Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.
