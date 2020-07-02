e-paper
China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 05:59 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Shanghai
China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.(REUTERS)
         

China on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

