IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report
People can get desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.(AFP)
People can get desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.(AFP)
world news

China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report

Phase-I clinical trials of the vaccine started on March 16, last year, making it the world's first Covid-19 candidate vaccine that entered clinical trials.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:13 PM IST

China has given conditional approval for a single dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted to be a rival to Johnson & Johnson’s one-jab shot cleared by the US drug regulator on Sunday.

China's first Ad5-nCoV Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out on Friday, the state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.

Phase-I clinical trials of the vaccine started on March 16, last year, making it the world's first Covid-19 candidate vaccine that entered clinical trials, it said.

It is the only single-dose Covid-19 vaccine that has been given conditional approval to be rolled out in China, the report quoted last Friday’s story by the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

People can get desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.

The protective effect can last at least six months after a single-dose inoculation and it can increase immune response by 10 to 20 times if the second dose is taken half a year after the first one, the report said.

With this, China’s medical products regulator has approved five coronavirus vaccines which include Sinovac, Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and another by Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

One of the developers of the Ad5-nCoV vaccine said that the annual production capacity can reach 500 million doses, which means 500 million people can be vaccinated in a year.

Phase-I clinical trials of the vaccine started on March 16, 2020, making it the world's first Covid-19 candidate vaccine that entered clinical trials, the Global Times report said.

Though China has been supplying its vaccines to different countries, none of them have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine is a recombinant adenovirus vector vaccine jointly developed by CanSino Biologics and researchers from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences led by Chen Wei, who is an infectious disease expert and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences.

"We have data for six months so far to prove the vaccine's efficacy. People don't need to take another dose within the first six months after their first inoculation. What if the epidemic is not over after six months? We have also developed the vaccine so that its effect is strengthened even after six months," Chen said.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday approved Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, the third jab to be authorised to fight the pandemic that has claimed over half a million lives in the country.

The vaccine is set to be a cost-effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a freezer.

Trials found it prevented serious illness but was 66 per cent effective overall when moderate cases were included. The vaccine is made by the Belgian firm Janssen.

China has been stepping up coronavirus vaccine production as it looks to vaccinate its 1.4 billion population and boost its vaccine diplomacy to make strategic gains.

Last Friday, China welcomed India supplying more Covid-19 vaccines to a number of countries, playing down reports that New Delhi has beaten Beijing in its vaccine diplomacy around the world.

Responding to a question on a report that India has beaten China at its own game of vaccine diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin during a media briefing said, “We welcome that and hope to see more countries taking actions to provide vaccines to the world, especially developing countries, to help with the global response.”

"China has been overcoming domestic difficulties to provide vaccines to other countries in concrete measure,” he said, flagging China’s own vaccine requirement to inoculate its 1.4 billion population.

He reiterated that China has been providing vaccines to 53 countries and exporting vaccines to 27 countries, amid reports that many of those countries are yet to receive Chinese vaccines or the promised quantities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Close
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The newspaper L'Union said Sunday that Christian Lantenois, 65, was in a serious but stable condition at a hospital in Reims in northeast France.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.(via REUTERS)
The Soyuz spacecraft with the Arktika-M satellite blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.(via REUTERS)
world news

Russia launches space satellite Arktika-M to monitor climate in Arctic

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average over the last three decades and Moscow is seeking to develop the energy-rich region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasa astronauts Hopkins and Victor Glover finish a four-year effort to upgrade the ISS power system during a spacewalk on February 1, 2021. (AFP / File)
Nasa astronauts Hopkins and Victor Glover finish a four-year effort to upgrade the ISS power system during a spacewalk on February 1, 2021. (AFP / File)
world news

Spacewalking Nasa astronauts prep station for new solar wings

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • With more people and experiments flying on the space station, more power will be needed to keep everything running, according to Nasa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A logo of China's vaccine specialist Cansino Biologics Inc is pictured in Tianjin. (REUTERS FILE)
A logo of China's vaccine specialist Cansino Biologics Inc is pictured in Tianjin. (REUTERS FILE)
world news

China rolls out first locally made single-dose Covid vaccine

By Sutritho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The vaccine was jointly developed by Cansino Biologics, a Tianjin-based private company, and researchers from the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences led by scientist, Chen Wei.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca's vaccines are ready for Corona vaccination at a vaccination center.(AP)
AstraZeneca's vaccines are ready for Corona vaccination at a vaccination center.(AP)
world news

Australia receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:16 PM IST
In addition to AstraZeneca's jabs, Australia also has greenlighted the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, and expects the arrival of 20 million doses this year. Vaccinations using Pfizer's shots started in the country a week ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can get desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.(AFP)
People can get desirable protective effect after 14 days of inoculation.(AFP)
world news

China rolls out first one-jab Covid-19 vaccine: Report

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Phase-I clinical trials of the vaccine started on March 16, last year, making it the world's first Covid-19 candidate vaccine that entered clinical trials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Briarcliff Entertainment shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary "The Dissident."(AP)
This image released by Briarcliff Entertainment shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, with journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a scene from the documentary "The Dissident."(AP)
world news

'Vindication of Prince': Saudi commentators thank Biden for report on Khashoggi

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the Khashoggi killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP)
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny reaches penal colony to serve prison term

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov said on social media earlier on Sunday that Navalny's family and lawyers had not been officially informed about his whereabouts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Conference attendees pose for a photo next to a statue of former president Donald Trump at the merchandise show at the CPAC.(AP)
Conference attendees pose for a photo next to a statue of former president Donald Trump at the merchandise show at the CPAC.(AP)
world news

Trump to make first post-presidential speech at CPAC 2021. When and how to watch

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • The conservative lawmakers, activists, and GOP officials have been converging in Orlando, Florida, to attend the annual conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amnesty says it will continue to campaign for Navalny’s release. It denies being influenced by an orchestrated propaganda campaign, though it acknowledges old comments have resurfaced more frequently of late. “As a matter of principle, we cannot ignore the evidence before us,” the group said in a statement.(AP)
Amnesty says it will continue to campaign for Navalny’s release. It denies being influenced by an orchestrated propaganda campaign, though it acknowledges old comments have resurfaced more frequently of late. “As a matter of principle, we cannot ignore the evidence before us,” the group said in a statement.(AP)
world news

Amnesty International revokes Navalny's 'prisoner of conscience' status

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The group initially referred to Navalny as a prisoner of conscience after his arrest last month, and then had second thoughts after concerns were raised over whether past comments qualified as advocating hatred.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head from the militant Taliban in October 2012.(REUTERS Photo)
Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head from the militant Taliban in October 2012.(REUTERS Photo)
world news

My dream is to see India and Pakistan become 'true good friends', says Malala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The 23-year-old activist also raised her voice for minorities across the world and said they are at "risk" and need to be protected globally by governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
world news

Russian helicopter crash-lands in Syria, 1 crew member killed, several wounded

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons while patrolling Hassakeh province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)
world news

Will 'never walk away' from royal family, says Prince Harry

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Last Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be returning as working royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

UK's Sunak says Covid vaccine passport idea might help the economy

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week that the government would hold a review to consider about using vaccine certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
world news

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac