China’s Hubei province to further lower Covid-19 emergency response level

Hubei, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has no confirmed cases over the past 24 days, the government said.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:05 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
Government of China’s central Hubei province said on Friday it will lower its Covid-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday.

