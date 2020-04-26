e-paper
China says all Covid-19 patients in Wuhan have now been discharged

84% of the total fatalities came from the Hubei province.

world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:57 IST
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a construction worker for nucleic acid test in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in China. (REUTERS)
         

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

“The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country,” National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China’s total.

