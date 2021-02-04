China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria
China will send 150,000 doses of coronavrius vaccine to Syria as aid, the Chinese embassy in Damascus said on Thursday.
There were no further details available on when the shipment would arrive or which vaccine would be sent, press officer Guan Bo said.
Syrian health officials have said the country is engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but authorities have not yet announced any bilateral deals.
Medicines are generally exempt from the international financial sanctions Syria is under, but UN sources have said sanctions have left Damascus without much financial clout to negotiate deliveries.
The country has signed up for COVAX, a global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.
The WHO said on Wednesday it is deploying teams across Syria for a vaccination programme that will be rolled out both in government-held areas and territory outside state control, perhaps as soon as April.
Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO representative in Damascus, said the COVAX programme plans to immunize 5 million Syrians -- 20% of the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden expected to name veteran diplomat as special envoy for Yemen: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit State department as US reengages with its allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Treasury Secretary Yellen convenes US market regulators to discuss GameStop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain explores mixed Covid vaccine shots as variants threaten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it will send 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan says China's Sinopharm vaccine not effective for people over 60 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jobless claims in US decrease for third consecutive week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia revives draft law to grant police access to citizens' geolocation data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK regulator revokes Chinese TV licence, Beijing complains about BBC 'fake news'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hunter Biden's announces memoir 'Beautiful Things', out in April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China gives 31.2mn Covid shots as second firm applies for license
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox