China says Philippines boats 'illegally' entered its waters in South China Sea

China said on Sunday it had taken "necessary controls" against Philippines boats that had "illegally" entered its waters, after Manila accused Beijing's coast guard of firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China sea. A China Coast Guard (front) blocking a Philippine Coast Guard ship near Second Thomas Shoal during a re-supply mission.(AFP)

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters... in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said, adding that Beijing had "implemented necessary controls in accordance with the law and stopped Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials".

