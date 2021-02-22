China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
China, the United States and Europe should work together to uphold multilateralism, after U.S. President Joe Biden called for democracies to coordinate their approach to China, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.
Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia.
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
- Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling
- The agency said it understood some passengers had died, with fatalities rising over the weekend on a boat it said had left the coastal district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh about 10 days ago and had experienced engine failure.
