China slams US for strikes on Iran nuclear sites: 'Set bad precedent'

China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that Israel's attacks on Iran citing "possible future threat" and US attacks on Tehran's nuclear facilities "sent wrong signals to the world and set a bad precedent". China's foreign minister Wang Yi also criticised Israel for attacking Iran. (File)

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement released by his ministry.

He said all parties to the conflict must take measures to cool down the situation and return to dialogue and negotiation.

Russia slams the United States

China's remark came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The Russian president said there was no justification for the US bombing of Iran and that Moscow was committed to helping the Iranian people.

Putin told Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, in televised comments that the US aggression was unprovoked. "The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification," he said.

"For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people," he added.

"I am very glad that you are in Moscow today, this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation," he added.

Days after Israel's attack, the US on Saturday launched precision strikes on Iran's three nuclear sites. It used B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles for the attack.

It later warned Iran that retaliating against the US would prove to be its biggest mistake.

The Pentagon said on Sunday that the US strikes completely obliterated Iran's nuclear program.

With inputs from AFP