e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China stocks dip as anti-trust probe into Alibaba hits tech shares

China stocks dip as anti-trust probe into Alibaba hits tech shares

The probe is part of an accelerating crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in China’s booming internet space, and the latest setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:59 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Shanghai
Spooked investors dumped shares of Alibaba’s subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as other internet firms that risk being targeted by Chinese anti-trust regulators.
Spooked investors dumped shares of Alibaba’s subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as other internet firms that risk being targeted by Chinese anti-trust regulators.(Bloomberg)
         

China stocks inched lower on Thursday, dragged by tech shares after Beijing launched an anti-trust probe into Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group.

China’s blue-chip index CSI300 fell 0.1% to 5,000.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,363.11. The tech heavy STAR Market dropped 2.1%, while the CSI TMT Index fell 1.5%. Investor confidence in the tech sector was hit by news that China launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba’s e-commerce and fintech empire.

The probe is part of an accelerating crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in China’s booming internet space, and the latest setback for Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Spooked investors dumped shares of Alibaba’s subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as other internet firms that risk being targeted by Chinese anti-trust regulators.

Shanghai-listed Hundsun Technologies Inc, partly owned by Alibaba, tumbled 6.6%. E-commerce company Suning.com fell 4%.

“Antitrust (probe) is a strong signal from the government to guide the development focus of those internet tycoons,” said Vincent Wang, a Shanghai-based partner specialising in antitrust regulators at Global Law Office.

The healthcare, natural resources and energy sectors rose, while consumer and environmental protection stocks fell.

Sentiment in broader Asia was lifted by news that Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday, which would help avoid shipping and travel chaos on both sides of the English Channel.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
Delhi govt tells HC: Reservation of Covid beds being reduced to 60% from 80% in 33 pvt hospitals
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In