Home / World News / Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed median line

Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed median line

Reuters |
Jul 04, 2023 10:22 AM IST

A total of 24 Chinese war planes including fighter jets and bombers were spotted near Taiwan.

Eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island.

A worker holds Taiwan's flag.(AFP)
A worker holds Taiwan's flag.(AFP)

A total of 24 Chinese war planes including fighter jets and bombers were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday morning from around 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding four Chinese battleships also joined a "joint combat readiness patrol."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out