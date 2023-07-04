Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed median line

Eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island. A worker holds Taiwan's flag.(AFP)

A total of 24 Chinese war planes including fighter jets and bombers were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday morning from around 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding four Chinese battleships also joined a "joint combat readiness patrol."

