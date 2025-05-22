China to launch new drone 'mothership' Jiu Tian | What we know about the long-range UAV

China is preparing for the launch of drone carrier Jiu Tian. As per state media reports, this "drone mothership" is expected to take off for its first mission by the end of June. Jiu Tian, which translates to “high sky,” made its debut at China’s premier Zhuhai air show in November 2024 (Representative Image/AFP)

The June mission was confirmed by state broadcaster CCTV on Monday. As per media reports, the first mission flight will mark the start of a series of tests before the People's Liberation Army deploys the long-range unmanned aerial vehicle.

What we know about the Jiu Tian

As per a report by the South China Morning Post, Jiu Tian, which translates to “high sky,” made its debut at China’s premier Zhuhai air show in November 2024. It was developed by Shaanxi Unmanned Equipment Technology.

The drone mothership has a maximum range of 7,000km and an altitude of 15,000 metres. As per The Telegraph UK, the long-range UAV can carry a take-off weight of 16,000kg and has a transporting capacity of 6,000 kg, i.e., the vehicle can be used to carry supplies ranging from surveillance technology to ammunition.

The most striking feature of this UAV, however, is its ability to launch large quantities of drones at once. Reports add that this "drone mothership" can launch around 100 kamikaze drones at the same time.

As per a video released on Chinese state media, the aircraft will also be able to carry cruise missiles and medium-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-12E.

According to the manufacturers of the drone mothership, the Jiu Tian has a rapid reconfiguration system which allows it to change based on the mission - be it military strike operations, border defence, public security, maritime surveillance or emergency rescue.

India tests counter-drone system

As China prepares to launch Jiu Tian, India has successfully tested its new counter-drone system called Bhargavastra. This test, which took place last week, came after escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a series of drone attacks along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the International border along northern and western sates. These drone attacks were foiled by the Indian air defence systems.

After this, India test fired the new low-cost counter-drone system Bhargavastra from Odisha's Gopalpur.