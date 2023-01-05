China urges WHO to take 'just position' on Covid after criticism: ‘We hope…’

China called on the World Health Organization on Thursday to take a "just" position on Covid-19, after the body criticised Beijing's "very narrow" definition of virus deaths.

"We... hope the WHO secretariat will uphold a scientific, objective and just position, and make efforts to play a positive role for the world's response to the pandemic challenge," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing, insisting Beijing "maintained close cooperation with the WHO".