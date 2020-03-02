China using visas as weapons against journos, says China’s foreign press corp

world

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:48 IST

China is preparing to expel more foreign journalists, a Beijing-based press group said on Monday, adding that the Chinese government is using “visas” as weapons to intimidate journalists from abroad “like never before”.

The China story has only one narrative, and that’s the Chinese government’s narrative, the report said.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) annual report was released Monday in the backdrop of the unprecedented expulsion of three reporters from The Wall Street Journal over what it deemed a racist headline for an opinion piece they did not write.

“In February 2020, visas and press credentials for an additional three foreign correspondents – the Wall Street Journal’s Josh Chin, Chao Deng and Philip Wen – were revoked in the biggest group expulsion in three decades,” the report said.

“This amounts to the most brazen attempt in the post-Mao Zedong era to influence foreign news organizations and punish those whose work the Chinese government deems unacceptable. Since 2013, when Xi Jinping’s ascension to power was completed, China has forced out nine foreign journalists, either through outright expulsion or by non-renewal of visas,” the report added.

In 2019, at least 12 correspondents received credentials valid for six months or less, more than double the five short-term visas issued the year prior.

“Resident journalist visas are typically issued for one year. Outlets affected include the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, BBC, Telegraph, Globe and Mail, Le Monde, Sankei Shimbun and the Voice of America,” the report said.

Local Chinese employees in foreign media are not spared, the report indicated.

“Chinese employees at international media organisations – who do a variety of demanding and important work – continued to face intensifying intimidation and harassment, including being detained, interrogated and threatened,” the report added.

This report, FCCC said was based on a survey of journalists who belong to the group. Conducted in December 2019, 114 of 186 correspondent members representing news organizations from 25 countries and regions responded to the survey.

“Pressure on foreign journalists extends to their home offices, as Chinese diplomats stationed abroad regularly seek to influence editors and demand coverage from correspondents that fits with the tone and content of state-controlled media,” the FCCC said.

“The influence and pressure brought to bear on foreign journalists in China reflects how Chinese authorities extend their reach and scope in chilling ways to ensure the “China story” has but one narrative – theirs,” the report said.

The Chinese foreign ministry dismissed the FCCC report.

“I must stress that we have never recognised this institution you mentioned. So, I think it is very inappropriate… for this so called organisation to say these things. We always welcome foreign media to cover news in China in an objective manner and we provide support and convenience for them, and which is witnessed by all,” foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry briefing on Monday.

“In the meantime, the foreign correspondents in China should observe locals and regulations and their professional ethics, which is the same in every country,” he said.