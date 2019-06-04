China warns citizens against US travel, citing ‘frequent’ shootings

China issued a travel advisory on the US through the end of the year, amid spiraling trade tensions between the two countries.

The country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism cited recent “frequent” shootings, robbery and theft in America as the reason for its alert, according to the official Xinhua News Agency on Monday.

The travel warning was spurred by difficulties Chinese nationals are encountering while in the U.S., Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters in Beijing. Asked if the move was part of the protracted trade dispute, Geng said it was a response to “current circumstances.”

The advisory came a day after China warned its students studying in the US to be vigilant as the Trump administration steps up restrictions on academic visas and intensifies its scrutiny of Chinese researchers working in America.

Earlier: China Warns Students on Growing Risks of Seeking US Education

“Recently, US law enforcement agencies have repeatedly harassed Chinese citizens visiting the United States through exit and entry inspections, door-to-door interviews and other means,” state-run China Central Television reported Monday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

“The Foreign Ministry and Chinese embassies and consulates in the United States remind Chinese citizens and Chinese-funded institutions in the United States to raise security awareness and take more precautions,” it said.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have deepened after trade negotiations between them fell apart in early May. The Trump administration has since blacklisted China’s crown jewel, Huawei Technologies Co., and is considering similar restrictions on more of the country’s tech firms.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 14:21 IST