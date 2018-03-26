China willing to hold talks with US to resolve trade differences

China is willing to hold talks with the United States to resolve their differences over trade, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, as alarm grows over a possible trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States have been closely linked trading partners since the Asian giant joined the global system nearly 20 years ago.

But Washington accuses Beijing of a host of unfair trade practices, including the “theft” US technology.

In his latest strike against the trade behemoth, US President Donald Trump on March 22 hit the country with tariffs on as much as $60 billion in Chinese goods, saying the move was the “first of many” upcoming actions.