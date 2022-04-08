China’s all-weather friends in SL and Pak are in deep economic crisis
- The two countries are caught in the Chinese debt trap with Beijing demanding further concessions for rescheduling the debt like demanding that Colombo give permission for Oceanography in South Sri Lanka.
While Pakistan Supreme Court has stabilized the political crisis in the Islamic Republic by restoring the National Assembly, the situation in Sri Lanka continues to be precarious with power, fuel, medicine scarcities sustaining the anger of the public and Islandwide protests including one on Thursday night outside the house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Opposition JVP has given a three-day protest call in Colombo starting today.
Both neighbours of India are facing a serious economic crisis, with the dollar-local currency exchange rate plummeting by the day, foreign reserves heading for rock bottom and external debt mounting due to poor governance by Imran Khan Niazi in Pakistan and the Rajapaksas in Sri Lanka. The two countries are caught in the Chinese debt trap with Beijing demanding further concessions for rescheduling the debt like demanding that Colombo give permission for Oceanography in South Sri Lanka.
Despite Imran Niazi blaming the “foreign hand” for conspiring with the Opposition to throw his government out of power, the Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned the deputy speaker ruling of rejecting the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition on ground of what appears to be a non-existent conspiracy. It is widely expected that Opposition no confidence against Niazi will carry through tomorrow in the National Assembly, leading to the formation of an interim government under whom the general election will be held.
While Imran Niazi is going to yet again address the nation to rave and rant on the US conspiracy against him in cahoots with the Opposition and the establishment, the outgoing PM has created a huge diplomatic mess for his successor by making unsubstantiated allegations against Washington, its principal aid donor for the past three decades. With the Pakistani Rupee close to a double century against a single dollar, it will be very difficult for Islamabad to secure funding from western financial institutions without showing good governance on the ground.
The situation in Sri Lanka is not so clear cut with the Opposition parties not having the political heft to displace the Rajapaksas Inc. soon. India, on its part, has decided to support the Sri Lankan public and will soon urge its private sector to invest in the Island nation to revive its economy with the Sri Lankan rupee scoring more than a triple century against a single American dollar.
Although the leadership of both the countries pitched their entire lot with Beijing much to the chagrin of the US and India, the economic recovery will be slow with accompanied political flux.
-
US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
The US Congress voted Thursday to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil, as the White House ratchets up pressure on President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The legislation -- which also applies to Russia's ally Belarus -- enables President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on imports from both countries.
-
Ukraine seeks more weapons as Russia retreat continues in parts: 10 updates
In a significant development, the UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to suspend Russia over the Ukraine war, which has now entered the 44th day. This is only the second time in history that the UNGA has taken such a move after Libya was suspended in 2011. Kyiv has been pleading for more weapons from the United States to defend their country. Here are the latest developments from the ongoing conflict: 1.
-
Qatar Airways, Airbus feud over safety in rare court clash
Qatar Airways and Airbus clashed in court on Thursday over the fate of billions of dollars of jet orders as their 25-year partnership unravelled in scenes resembling a corporate divorce trial. The two sides have been locked for months in a dispute over damaged lightning protection within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets and stop taking deliveries. The first A321neo is due to be delivered 2023.
-
Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv: Pentagon chief
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military. "Putin thought that he could very rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly capture this capital city. He was wrong," Austin told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress.
-
China's Covid Zero policy defended as Shanghai struggles to contain virus
As China sees its worst coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak since the start of the pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper defended President Xi Jinping's stringent Covid Zero policy, saying the strategy is essential to saving lives and keeping the economy going. The People's Daily, in a front-page commentary, said that the highly transmissible omicron variant “has made it more difficult to find the virus and prevent the epidemic.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics