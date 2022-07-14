China's Shanghai issues red alert over heat conditions for 3rd time this summer
As China reels under extreme heat conditions, Shanghai - the city of 25 million residents - has issued its highest ‘red alert’ for extreme heat for the third time this summer on Thursday. Reportedly, the temperatures are expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. In the last five days, Shanghai has issued three alerts over the heat conditions.
On Wednesday, Shanghai's temperature went up to 40.9 degrees Celsius - matching a record set in 2017. In Zhejiang province, a record high temperature of above 42 degrees Celsius was reported on Wednesday. The coastal provinces of Jiangsu and Fujian have also witnessed high temperatures.\
Also read: Chinese exports to India go up, Indian exports fall sharply in 2022: China data
Reportedly, several people have died in China due to flooding and extremely high temperatures. In Henan, Sichuan, and Heilongjiang, several people have been hospitalized due to heatstroke.
The Yangtze River basin - encompassing megacities from Shanghai to Chongqing in the heartland - has suffered heat waves over the past week, reported news agency Reuters.
Also read: Indian Army and Chinese PLA may hold 16th round of LAC talks on July 17
Meanwhile, due to the higher heat conditions, the demand for electricity has also risen - leading to a load on the power grids. As per National Development and Reform Commission, China's maximum power load hit an all-time high of 1.22 billion kilowatts on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Italy govt in crisis, may fall after ally backs out of trust vote: Report
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government appeared close to collapse on Thursday after the 5-Star Movement, one of its members, said it would not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote. The 5-Star decision plunges Italy into political uncertainty, risks undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, and could lead to early national elections in the autumn.
-
Pakistani reporter explains why she slapped boy on camera after video goes viral
Pakistani reporter Maira Hashmi whose video of slapping a boy on camera went viral has now issued a clarification explaining her action. Initially, the reports claimed that the boy was heckling the reporters. But now the 24-year-old journalist Maira Hashmi, who was reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan on July 9, has shared her side of the story via a Twitter post. When the video went viral, Twitter was left divided.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives for Singapore, from where he will head to Saudi Arabia, the Associated Press reported. The 73-year-old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government official told AP. Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning with his wife and two bodyguards. He was welcomed at the airport by speaker Mohamed Nasheed.
-
North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine
North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia's war against its neighbor. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang's decision as undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.
-
UN chief on Sri Lanka crisis: 'Important that protestors' grievances addressed'
As the crisis in Sri Lanka worsens, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he is following the situation in the island nation “very closely”. Gotabaya Rajapaksa exit from the island nation has deepened tensions. On the same day, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set ablaze. Also read: What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis? It was another day of chaos on Wednesday as Wickremesinghe's office was targeted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics