China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent condolences to South Korea, state media reported, saying he was "shocked" to learn of a stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that killed more than 150 people.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi said in a message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to state broadcaster CCTV.