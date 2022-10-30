Home / World News / China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media

China's Xi Jinping sends 'deep condolences' over Seoul stampede: State media

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:56 PM IST

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at an event.(AP)
AFP |

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent condolences to South Korea, state media reported, saying he was "shocked" to learn of a stampede at a Halloween celebration in the country's capital that killed more than 150 people.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, I express our deep condolences for the victims," Xi said in a message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

