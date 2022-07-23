Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire
- Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.
A Chinese man convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire was executed in southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday in a domestic violence case that had drawn national outrage.
Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.
The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People's Court said in a short statement that it had carried out Tang's execution early Saturday.
Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on the Chinese version of TikTok run by the same parent company. In her videos, she showed off the Sichuan countryside and blogged about her life. She was ethnically Tibetan and often wore traditional Tibetan clothing in the videos.
Lamu’s sister had told the Paper, an official media outlet based in Shanghai, that her sister suffered domestic abuse at Tang’s hands for years and decided to divorce him as a result.
The case drew widespread condemnation and outrage across the country over the plight women face in abusive marriages. Police took the man into custody a few days after news of the attack spread.
Tang had appealed his death sentence but lost in January.
-
'Have no doubt, I am the underdog in UK PM race,' says Rishi Sunak
Delivering a campaign speech at Grantham, the eastern England hometown of former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the former Chancellor said there was a section of the governing party that would prefer the election be more of a “coronation” of the Foreign Secretary.
-
Explained: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency' by WHO - What this means
The World Health Organization on Saturday declared a 'public health emergency' over monkeypox, weeks after debating over sounding the alarm. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had to act as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether the outbreak had reached the level of a global health emergency. Recently it has rapidly spread across continents, registering spread in the United States, Canada and even India. Europe is among the worst-hit regions.
-
Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped with right strategies: What WHO chief said
The monkeypox outbreak seems to have been largely concentrated “among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday as the world health body declared a global health emergency with the virus spreading fast across nations. At the same time, however, the WHO chief warned against discrimination. “Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus,” he underlined.
-
5 reasons why WHO has sounded highest alarm on monkeypox
WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday said that the world health body is finally sounding the highest alarm on the monkeypox virus, which is now said to have spread to at least 75 nations and territories. He also explained the reason behind declaring monkeypox a public health emergency. Here are five reasons why monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency: 1. The number - within a month - has grown five-fold.
-
Watch: Sinkhole forms at bottom of pool, pulls man into it; house owners held
In an unprecedented turn of events, a man was reported to have died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of a swimming pool at a villa near Tel Aviv, Israel. People sitting by the poolside started shouting in Hebrew as they alerted people in the pool, seeing someone getting pulled into the sinkhole. There were six people in the pool at the time of the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics