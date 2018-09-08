 Chinese foreign minister on visit lauds Pakistan fight against terrorism | world news | Hindustan Times
Chinese foreign minister on visit lauds Pakistan fight against terrorism

Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister said China, the US and other powers should support Pakistan’s effort to fight terrorism and improve governance and socio-economic conditions.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi shakes hand with State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan, September 8, 2018.(Reuters File Photo)

China’s foreign minister says Pakistan has played a key role in eliminating terrorism and the world should support Pakistan in its efforts to fight extremism.

Wang Yi met his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday to discuss matters of mutual interest, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Wang arrived Friday night for a three-day visit. He said in a news conference that China wants to help strengthen and stabilize Pakistan’s economy and enhance strategic relations between the two countries.

He said China, the US and other powers should support Pakistan’s effort to fight terrorism and improve governance and socio-economic conditions.

Qureshi said they discussed regional security, the peace process in Afghanistan and strengthen strategic cooperation.

Wang will also meet the prime minister, president, army chief and other top officials.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 17:21 IST

