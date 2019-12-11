e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / World News

Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2019 07:09 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
San Diego
Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck.
Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck.(REUTERS)
         

Eleven Chinese migrants were discovered hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck stopped by agents as it entered the U.S. from Mexico at a Southern California border crossing, federal officials said.

At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine and another was curled up inside a wooden chest, according to photos provided Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities searched the truck Saturday evening at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, the federal agency said.

The truck driver, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, a Customs and Border Protection statement said. He was not identified.

The 11 Chinese citizens were detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the statement said.

“These are human beings that smugglers subject to inhumane conditions that could have deadly consequences,” Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego for Customs and Border Protection, said in the statement. “Fortunately no one was seriously injured.”

Six Chinese nationals were found last month at the same border crossing concealed behind a false wall in a truck trying to enter the U.S., officials have said.

tags
top news
Council may redo tax slabs to boost revenue from GST
Council may redo tax slabs to boost revenue from GST
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today, BJP confident of numbers
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today, BJP confident of numbers
Pakistan must act against terrorist organisations operating from its soil: EU
Pakistan must act against terrorist organisations operating from its soil: EU
Decorated Tamil Nadu cop wants to be hangman to execute Nirbhaya’s rapists
Decorated Tamil Nadu cop wants to be hangman to execute Nirbhaya’s rapists
Unnao rape victim’s dying declaration can nail killers, says UP DGP
Unnao rape victim’s dying declaration can nail killers, says UP DGP
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news