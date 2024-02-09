Chinese new year: The Relevance of colour red during festivities

As the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, approaches, the vibrant and auspicious color red has taken center stage, playing a significant role in all cultural festivities. The colour red holds a prominent place in the customs and traditions associated with the Chinese New Year. As families come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion, red lanterns, banners, and decorations adorn homes and public spaces, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. Women take a selfie with a giant dragon lantern decorated near the frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Chinese will celebrate Lunar New Year on Feb. 10 this year which marks the Year of the dragon on the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)

Significance of colour red in Chinese Philosophy

In Chinese philosophy, colors are intricately linked to the five fundamental elements of the world, with red representing the element of fire. The association of colour red with fire connects it to dynamic qualities such as leadership, confidence, aggression, hypersensitivity and success. This profound connection with the fire element has made red a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Chinese traditions, especially during the celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

Historically, the preference for red is deeply rooted in the royal ceremonies of various Chinese dynasties. When emperors sought guidance from personal fortune tellers to identify the color that would usher in the most prosperity and positive energy for their reigns, the resounding answer was red. Throughout Chinese history, particularly in the Zhou, Han, Jin, Song, and Ming Dynasties, red stood as the quintessential royal color.

The color red also plays a role in warding off evil spirits. Traditional lion and dragon dances, featuring performers adorned in vivid red costumes, are a spectacular sight during Chinese New Year parades. The rhythmic and energetic performances are believed to bring good luck and fortune to the community.

Chinese New Year: Tradition of red lanterns

According to Chinese folklore, to protect themselves from a beast named Nian, who would come on Chinese New Year’s Eve, the people would put food in front of their doors, hoping that Nian wouldn’t harm anyone after consuming it.

One night, people say, they saw a child dressed in red clothes scare Niam and ever since they have been hanging red lanterns and spring scrolls with couplets to keep the beast away for another year.

People also even greet each other by saying “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” or “Congratulations,” on New Year’s Eve to scare away the mythical beast. For the same reason, the Nian dance or the lion dance is performed on every Chinese New Year’s eve.

Chinese New Year: Tradition of red envelopes

One of the most cherished Chinese New Year traditions is the giving of red envelopes, known as "hongbao" in Mandarin, which contain monetary gifts. Red envelopes symbolize good luck and prosperity, making them a much-anticipated and cherished part of the New Year celebrations, especially for children.

According to Chinese folklore, a demon known as 'Sui' terrorized children while they slept on New Year’s Eve, and parents would try to keep their children awake all night to protect them. One New Year, a child was given eight coins to play with to keep him awake, but he couldn't keep his eyes open and eventually slept. Sui then appeared, but as he went to touch the child, the coins (actually the Eight Immortals in disguise) produced a powerful light that drove the demon away. Today the envelope, symbolic of the coins, is sometimes known as the yasui qian, or "suppressing Sui money".

There are rules and customs to red envelope-giving. For example, only clean, crisp notes should be put into a hóngbāo. Traditionally, children would kneel to receive their hóngbāo from older family members, and this is still practiced in some areas of China. Red envelopes are also always given and received with both hands, and should never be opened in the presence of the present-giver.

Chinese New Year: Tradition of red clothes

Those celebrating Chinese New Year wear red clothes throughout the Lunar New Year as it symbolises prosperity. It is also thought to ward off evil spirits. Interestingly, people are clad in everything red from head to toe as the new year begins. It is believed that fiery red, in particular, promotes movement, vitality, passion and love. People usually add this colour to their clothes and incorporate it into your home decor along with the other lucky colours to bring harmony and prosperity.