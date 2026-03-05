Chinese professor made three predictions for US in 2024, two turns out to be true

What began as a quiet academic lecture in 2024 has now resurfaced and spreading rapidly across social media. A Chinese-Canadian academic, Jiang Xueqin, had predicted that Donald Trump would return to power and that the United States would face a war with Iran. A Chinese-Canadian academic, Jiang Xueqin, had predicted that Donald Trump would return to power and that the US would face a war with Iran. (Youtube@Predictive History)

As tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to simmer, clips from his 2024 lecture are being shared online. Some social media users have even started calling him “China’s Nostradamus”.

What are the three predictions he made? In a lecture recorded in May 2024, Jiang made three striking predictions.

First, he said Donald Trump would return to the White House.

Second, he suggested that a renewed Trump presidency could lead to a military conflict with Iran.

Third, he warned that such a war could end badly for the United States. Who Is Jiang Xueqin? Jiang Xueqin is an educator who teaches philosophy and history in Beijing. He is a graduate of Yale College and has spent years working on education reform and curriculum design in China.

Beyond the classroom, he runs a YouTube channel called Predictive History, where he analyses historical cycles, geopolitical interests and game theory in an attempt to forecast global events.

With the first two developments appearing to unfold, the lecture has gained fresh traction online.

During the lecture, Jiang compared a possible US invasion of Iran to a failed military campaign launched by Athens in ancient Greece that ended in disaster.

