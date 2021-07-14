Home / World News / Choksi's arrival a speculation, says Antigua
Mehul Choksi( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
Mehul Choksi( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
world news

Choksi's arrival a speculation, says Antigua

  • Choksi, on a surety of Eastern Caribbean dollars 10,000 ( 275,000), has been allowed by Dominica high court to travel to Antigua to get medical treatment till he is fit to travel back.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 02:06 AM IST

A day after the Dominican high court granted bail to Mehul Choksi and allowed him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment, a senior official in Antiguan government said the fugitive businessman’s arrival at the island was “mere speculation”.

“Choksi is still in Dominica. We have not been informed (of his arrival). There have been no arrangements (yet) to receive him (in Antigua). All these are mere speculations about (him) arriving on a private medical jet,” said Lionel Hurst, the chief of staff to Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Hurst, however, refused to comment on whether the Antiguan government has made a decision on Dominican court order. Choksi, on a surety of Eastern Caribbean dollars 10,000 ( 275,000), has been allowed by Dominica high court to travel to Antigua to get medical treatment till he is fit to travel back. He is expected to take an air ambulance on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mehul choksi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.