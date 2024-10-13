Christopher Columbus' mortal remains found: DNA analysis solves the 500-year-old mystery

After 20 years of research, forensic scientists have confirmed using DNA analysis that human remains found in the Cathedral of Seville, Spain belong to the famed explorer Christopher Columbus, reported The Daily Express. People visit the mausoleum of Christopher Columbus in the cathedral of Seville, Spain October 11, 2024. (REUTERS/Marcelo del PozoRS)

The 500-year-old mystery surrounding the voyager who died in 1506 has stumped several historians, however modern forensic science has enabled a group of researchers to compare DNA with his descendants and relatives to find the perfect match.

The final resting place of Christopher Columbus has been tricky to figure out as his body was moved multiple times following his death.

"Today it has been possible to verify it with new technologies, so that the previous partial theory that the remains of Seville belong to Christopher Columbus has been definitively confirmed," said Miguel Lorente, the forensic scientist leading the investigation.

The Cathedral of Seville's tomb had been popular among theorists as a resting place for Columbus, however only in 2003 were Lorente and historian Marcial Castro able to open it and explore the unidentified bones.

At that time, DNA analysis was not advanced enough to provide accurate results from minute genetic material. Using the DNA of Columbus' brother Diego and son Hernando, who were also buried at the Seville Cathedral, the researchers were over time able to get a solid match.

The findings of this research will be revealed in “Columbus DNA: The Genuine Origin”, a program set to air on Saturday, Saturday, on Spain's national broadcaster, TVE. The show will also confirm Christopher Columbus' nationality, which has also been in question over the years.

The show will get into the nitty gritties of how years of research have unveiled fresh information on one of history's most well-known characters.