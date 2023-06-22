‘Cis is ideological language’ J.K. Rowling sparks controversy on Twitter as Elon Musk bans terms from the platform

J.K. Rowling, the eminent author of the Harry Potter series, caused a significant stir on Twitter when Elon Musk announced that the terms "cis" and "cisgender" would be considered slurs on the platform. (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 29, 2022 British writer JK Rowling poses on the red carpet after arriving to attend the World Premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" in London. - The first Harry Potter television series is set to be made, with author JK Rowling acting as an executive producer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)

Rowling, who has previously faced controversy and boycotts for her comments on sexual orientation, expressed her disagreement with the use of these terms, labeling "cis" as "ideological language" and asserting that everyone has the right to disagree.

According to Rowling's tweet on June 21, “ ‘Cis’ is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity.”

The eminent author further stated, “You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon.”.

Elon Musk appeared to support Rowling's position by responding to her post with a simple "Exactly."

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes(REUTERS)

However, not all Twitter users shared the same perspective, and many criticized Rowling for her statements on the topic.

Some suggested that she should prioritize kindness in her interactions, while one user accused her stating, “The hypocrisy of an author who uses words to tell stories then rejects a word used as an adjective for 30 plus years then wants her followers to do the same…. J.K, it isn’t jargon just look in the dictionary.”

Those who disagreed with Rowling and Musk's views highlighted that the term "cis" is not jargon but can be found in the dictionary.

Conversely, some users agreed with Rowling and Musk, expressing their support for their statements. One user even commended them by stating, "You got that 1000%."

ALSO READ| | Now Andrew Tate steps into Elon vs Mark cage challenge, ‘Meta banned me, I will train you Elon Musk’

Another user pointed out the apparent disparity in the level of discussion surrounding terms like "cis" and "gender-neutral pronouns" between the Western world and other regions.

Rowling's comments and the subsequent backlash came after Musk, declared that the words "cis" and "cisgender" would be regarded as slurs on the platform, with potential penalties for violators. Musk's decision was influenced by cultural commentator James Esses, who shared his experience of being targeted by activists on Twitter after expressing his rejection of the term "cis."

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activist calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ whether or not I like it,” Esses’ Twitter reads.

This is not the first time that the 57-year-old writer has taken a controversial stance in the ongoing cultural debates. In 2020, she faced significant backlash from fans when she responded to an article about "people who menstruate" by suggesting that the word "woman" should be used instead. Rowling tweeted, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

In another tweet, ‘The Ickabog’ author questioned gender identity and argued that erasing the concept of sex hampers meaningful discussions about people's lives.

Rowling has previously defended her opinions on gender by stating that she spent the last three years studying gender and sexuality, leading her to form her own perspectives. She emphasized the importance of not assuming that individuals lack knowledge simply because they think differently.