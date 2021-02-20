IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Cisco suspects possible embezzlement scheme in its China operations
The San Jose, California-based company said the investigation was focused on allegations of a "self-enrichment" scheme involving employees in China who have since left the company.(Bloomberg)
The San Jose, California-based company said the investigation was focused on allegations of a "self-enrichment" scheme involving employees in China who have since left the company.(Bloomberg)
world news

Cisco suspects possible embezzlement scheme in its China operations

The firm voluntarily disclosed the matter to the United States (US) Department of Justice and US Securities and Exchange Commission.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST

Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Networking-equipment firm Cisco Systems Inc has voluntarily disclosed that there was a possible embezzlement scheme at its China operations and it is investigating payments made to employees of Chinese state-owned enterprises.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the firm voluntarily disclosed the matter to the United States (US) Department of Justice and US Securities and Exchange Commission. Cisco stated this in a 10-Q filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday (local time).

The San Jose, California-based company said the investigation was focused on allegations of a "self-enrichment" scheme involving employees in China who have since left the company. Some of the employees are alleged to have made payments to various third parties, including employees of state-owned enterprises, said Cisco.

The US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law, prohibits US-linked companies from making payments to foreign public officials to obtain any business advantage. Under the law, public officials can include employees of state-owned enterprises, which are prevalent in China, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company takes such allegations seriously and expects employees to adhere to local and national laws and high ethical standards, said a Cisco spokesman in a statement on Wednesday (local time).

He declined to comment further on the investigation but said Cisco didn't expect it to have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial position.

Meanwhile, China's antitrust regulator this year approved a deal negotiated by Cisco to acquire Acacia Communications Inc., a Maynard, Massachusetts-based competitor. The regulator outlined several conditions to the deal, including ones that require Cisco to fulfil existing contracts with Chinese clients and keep commercial terms unchanged, The Wall Street Journal reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cisco
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US. February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US. February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer promises to double supply as Joe Biden quickens Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Reuters, Portage, Michigan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:36 AM IST
The drugmaker's chief executive used a visit by the US president to announce that he expects to double the doses per week the company currently provides to the US government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, left, walks past Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia as they arrive to a law signing ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(AP/ File photo)
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, left, walks past Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia as they arrive to a law signing ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Argentine health minister Verbitsky resigns amid Covid-19 vaccine scandal

PTI, Buenos Aires
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The scandal erupted when journalist Horacio Verbitsky said he called the minister for vaccination and received a Sputnik V vaccine shot Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The San Jose, California-based company said the investigation was focused on allegations of a "self-enrichment" scheme involving employees in China who have since left the company.(Bloomberg)
The San Jose, California-based company said the investigation was focused on allegations of a "self-enrichment" scheme involving employees in China who have since left the company.(Bloomberg)
world news

Cisco suspects possible embezzlement scheme in its China operations

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:06 AM IST
The firm voluntarily disclosed the matter to the United States (US) Department of Justice and US Securities and Exchange Commission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Journalist Khaled Drareni is greeted after his release from the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers, Algeria February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
Journalist Khaled Drareni is greeted after his release from the Kolea prison, west of the capital Algiers, Algeria February 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists

AP, Algiers
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Chanting “Free and Democratic Algeria,” dozens of people gathered at the prison where journalist and activist Khaled Drareni had been held in Kolea, west of the capital Algiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-abortion rights protesters march to the Capitol on the opening day of the second session of the 109th General Assembly.(AP/ File Photo)
Pro-abortion rights protesters march to the Capitol on the opening day of the second session of the 109th General Assembly.(AP/ File Photo)
world news

New Mexico legislature moves to preserve abortion rights

AP, Santa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:44 AM IST
New Mexico lawmakers approved the repeal of the 1969 statute that has gone unenforced since the US Supreme Court upheld the right to an abortion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man walks to his friend's home in a neighborhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. February 15, 2021. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

Left in the dark, Texas slips on ice

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:41 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
The move came after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily released details for the first time of four soldiers who were killed, and an officer who was injured in the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
world news

Beijing on diplomatic charge amid pullback

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
China says it lost four soldiers in Galwan, leaks selective clips of clash, hopes ‘India has learnt its lesson’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (left) arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (left) arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 19, 2021. (AFP)
world news

US pledges $4bn for Covax programme, returns to Paris pact on climate crisis

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The first tranche of $2 billion from the US will go directly to the Gavi coronavirus vaccine alliance. The remaining $2 billion will be released over 2021 and 2022
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Feb 23

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:21 PM IST
Bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled, during which trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, technology, defence and tourism would be discussed, according to a media statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A spokesperson for the couple said Friday they had shown that they "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world".(AP)
A spokesperson for the couple said Friday they had shown that they "remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world".(AP)
world news

Harry and Meghan permanently quit UK royal life

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:02 PM IST
  • Queen Elizabeth II ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, to relinquish their honorary titles and patronages following the confirmation that they would not be returning as working royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travellers until at least March 21.(AFP)
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travellers until at least March 21.(AFP)
world news

US extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The new 30-day extension is the first announced under President Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he takes part in a Munich Security Conference virtual event from the East Room at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden urges push back against China's 'economic abuses'

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:58 PM IST
US President Joe Biden said that they must prepare together for long-term strategic competition from China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / AP)
American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan.(File Photo / AP)
world news

US should consult Taliban on any Afghan pullout delay: Pakistani envoy

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan's comments come as the Biden administration conducts a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US National Guard members assisting with processing Covid-19 deaths.(File Photo / AP)
US National Guard members assisting with processing Covid-19 deaths.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Over 20 million years of life lost to Covid-19: Study | Key findings

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
On average, Covid-19 took 16 years from each fatality and the majority of those years were from individuals with a significant remaining life expectancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
""We can only get out of the pandemic with vaccinations. We need to make progress on this, at home and abroad,"Olaf Scholz said on Friday.(via AP)
""We can only get out of the pandemic with vaccinations. We need to make progress on this, at home and abroad,"Olaf Scholz said on Friday.(via AP)
world news

Germany pledges additional 1.5 billion euros for Covax, WHO

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Covax aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP