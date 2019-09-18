Climate activist Greta Thunberg meets with Barack Obama in US

world

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:52 IST

Barack Obama met with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg in Washington, the former US president said Tuesday.

Obama announced the Monday meeting via Twitter, hailing the 16-year-old as “one of our planet’s greatest advocates.”

The Obama Foundation released a video of the former president’s meeting with Thunberg -- who is visiting the United States after crossing the Atlantic in an emissions-free boat.

“No one is too small to have an impact and change the world, so just do everything you can. Be creative,” Thunberg said during the meeting.

“You and me, we’re a team,” said Obama, before asking the young activist if she believed in fist bumping, to which she responded in the affirmative.

“Recognizing that her generation will bear the brunt of climate change, she’s unafraid to push for real action,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Thunberg took part in a climate demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, and on September 20 will participate in a “global climate strike” in New York along with other protests around the world.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 09:49 IST