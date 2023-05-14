Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia
May 14, 2023 12:29 PM IST
Colombia earthquake: The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.
