Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Colombia

Reuters |
May 14, 2023 12:29 PM IST

The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Villavicencio in Colombia on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

Colombia earthquake: The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.
Colombia earthquake: The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5.(Representational)

The EMSC initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.5. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

