Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools
Colombian schools can drop the mandatory use of face masks in enclosed spaces if they meet the criteria starting on May 16, in light of the favorable COVID-19 epidemiological situation over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.
At an event in Cartagena, Gerson Bermont, director of Promotion and Prevention of the Health Ministry, said only schools with 70 percent of their students and teachers fully vaccinated and 40 percent having received a booster dose will be able to lift the mandate.
"We wanted to use this epidemiological period to analyze the figures, so if there had been any data that concerned us, we would have changed our decision. But we have had the same indicators for the past two weeks," the official explained.
Also read: Why India must come clean on Covid-19 deaths
He also pointed out that only 42.2 percent of children in Colombia are fully vaccinated.
Health Minister Fernando Ruiz applauded the measure at the same event, and called on families to speed up the vaccination process for children aged 3-11.
According to the latest Health Ministry data, 1,671 COVID-19 infections were reported over the last week, bringing the nationwide tally to 6,095,316 with 139,821 deaths.
-
Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa over attack
Protesters attacked earlier this week by supporters of Sri Lanka's government demanded Friday that the newly appointed prime minister arrest his predecessor for allegedly instigating the attack against them as they were calling for The president's brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation. Nine people were killed and more than 200 wounded. “If he is truly on the side of the people,” he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested, said a 43-year-old teacher, Wimal Jayasuriya.
-
'May have 2 buy Twitter now': Does Elon Musk have a new 'rival'?
Elon Musk has a new 'rival' in his attempt to buy Twitter after American rapper Snoop Dogg declared 'may have to buy Twitter now' on Friday. Snoop Dogg's tweet (it was a joke, wasn't it?) The rapper's new 'board of directors' made for interesting reading too! "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."
-
Shireen Abu Akleh funeral: Antony Blinken condemns ‘intrusion’ by Israel
The United States on Saturday condemned the Israeli security forces for 'intruding' into the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 10 while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin, West Bank. Read Al-Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank “This proves that Shireen's reports and honest words had a powerful impact,” the deceased 51-year-old brother, Tony, told Associated Press.
-
Watch: SpaceX launches rocket with 53 satellites for Starlink constellation
SpaceX on Saturday morning (according to Indian Standard Time) launched a rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:37 am IST. In a tweet, SpaceX wrote that they are “targeting a Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites from SLC-40 in Florida in 22.5 hours.” Reportedly, SpaceX has launched over 2, Starlink satellites to date.
-
Deal on hold, Elon Musk announces ‘random sampling’ of Twitter's followers
In a continuation of his announcement from a day ago that the Twitter acquisition deal was being put on hold temporarily, world's richest person Elon Musk announced on Saturday his team will do 'random sampling' of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform. The sampling, presumably, will be done to estimate the percentage of spam or fake accounts out of the total 61.7 million accounts that follow Twitter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics