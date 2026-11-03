Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai look to recover after late blows against Railways

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 2 of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. There is plenty of action lined up across the grounds, with Mumbai taking on Railways, Tamil Nadu facing Chandigarh, Uttarakhand up against Haryana and Himachal Pradesh meeting Rajasthan.

I'm Aditya Maheshwari, and I'll be bringing you all the updates from the day's play.

Mumbai resume at 247/6 after losing three wickets late on Day 1. Railways will look to wrap up the innings quickly, while Shams Mulani and Akash Anand will hope to add some valuable runs. Tamil Nadu are in a strong position against Chandigarh, thanks to Pradosh Paul's unbeaten 138. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh also have the upper hand in their respective matches. Can their opponents fight back on Day 2? Stay with us for all the action.