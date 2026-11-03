Polish airport shut after plane from London makes unplanned landing over 'info of explosive device'
There were 181 people on board the plane, the airport said. A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed that the aircraft was operating a LOT flight.
A passenger plane from London made an unscheduled landing at Warsaw-Modlin Airport in Poland on Tuesday following a bomb threat alert on board. The incident forced the airport to close until further notice, news agency Reuters reported, citing a statement by the airport.
Security services were checking the reported threat, it added.
"At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on board an aircraft operating a flight on the route London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," the statement said.
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"Due to the situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until further notice. The services are underway to verify the reported threat and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport," it added.
181 people on board
There were 181 people on board the plane, the airport told news agency Reuters. A spokesperson for Polish airline LOT confirmed that the aircraft was operating a LOT flight.
This comes after a Wizz Air flight escorted by a Hungarian fighter jet after a mid-air bomb threat made an emergency landing in Budapest, BBC reported.
A Wizz Air passenger flight travelling from London to Sofia was escorted to Budapest by a Hungarian fighter jet following a bomb threat while it was in the air. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport.
The flight was travelling from London Luton Airport to the Bulgarian capital when the threat was reported, prompting the Hungarian authorities to arrange a fighter jet escort.
Security checks carried out after emergency landing
After the aircraft landed in Budapest, authorities conducted security checks on the plane and its passengers. A Wizz Air spokesperson told the BBC that the authorities had "carried out the necessary security checks on the aircraft and passengers".
The airline later confirmed that the inspection had been "completed and nothing was found". It added that the aircraft was expected to resume its journey shortly.
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