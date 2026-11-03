Joe Lombardo, Nevada governor running for re-election in 2026 midterm elections

Lombardo has spent much more time in a police uniform than in a politician’s suit. A former Army serviceman and longtime law enforcement officer, Lombardo says his experience leading the state's largest sheriff's office prepared him to lead Nevada through its next phase of growth.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is seeking a second term in office in the 2026 midterm elections , campaigning on his record of economic diversification, public safety and business-friendly policies.

What are Joe Lombardo’s main priorities in his 2026 Nevada re-election campaign?

What are Joe Lombardo’s main priorities in his 2026 Nevada re-election campaign?

Joe Lombardo was born on November 8, 1962, in Japan to military parents. His family then settled in Las Vegas when his father was stationed to the Nellis Air Force Base. He graduated from Rancho High School and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also served in the Army and the Nevada National Guard.

Lombardo then spent 26 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He rose through the ranks to become assistant sheriff before being elected Clark County sheriff in 2014. He served in that role until winning Nevada's gubernatorial election in 2022. He was sworn in as the state's 31st governor in January 2023.

The 63-year-old Republican is now seeking another term as governor in the 2026 elections.

Joe Lombardo family Lombardo is married to Donna Lombardo. Donna is an executive managing director in commercial real estate at Cushman & Wakefield in Las Vegas and focuses on mental health advocacy and education.

They have a daughter, Morgan. Lombardo is also the stepfather to Donna's kids, Lacey and Jackson, and grandfather to Theodore.

Joe Lombardo's policies and political record Lombardo has made economic diversification the centrepiece of his administration. The ex-sheriff's campaign is focused on reducing Nevada's dependence on tourism and gaming by expanding industries such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology and clean energy.

His administration has also prioritised workforce development, education and expanding school choice.

Artificial intelligence and data-centre development have also become major issues during his tenure. The state has attracted many data-centre developers. But Lombardo has advocated for balanced decision-making.

Lombardo has supported expanding the industry in Nevada but has also called for safeguards to ensure projects account for electricity demand, water consumption, infrastructure costs, and impacts on public services. His administration has also issued an executive order placing additional guardrails on future data-centre development.

On trade and tariffs, Lombardo has generally approached the issue from an economic perspective, focusing on how federal policies affect Nevada businesses and consumers. He has also discussed the economic effects of international conflicts, including the impact of tensions involving Iran on fuel prices and inflation, rather than making foreign policy a central campaign issue.

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