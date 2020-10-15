e-paper
Communist Party of China consistently violates basic, fundamental human rights of the Chinese people, says Pompeo

Communist Party of China consistently violates basic, fundamental human rights of the Chinese people, says Pompeo

Pompeo noted that a day earlier, the State Department had publicly announced its policy requesting that think tanks, which accept money from foreign governments including China, publicly disclose that information.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 07:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
Pompeo in his speech said, “In each of those places, we simply are demanding from the Chinese Communist Party what we ask of every nation, is to preserve basic freedom, human dignity, religious freedom for every one of their citizens.”
Pompeo in his speech said, "In each of those places, we simply are demanding from the Chinese Communist Party what we ask of every nation, is to preserve basic freedom, human dignity, religious freedom for every one of their citizens."
         

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is in consistent violation of the most basic and fundamental human rights for its own people, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

The violation of human rights and curbing the freedom of its people are the core challenges that the US has identified from the CPC, he said.

“They are in consistent violation of the most basic and fundamental human rights for their own people,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference here.

“This is what Communist parties have a history of doing. It’s what President (Donald) Trump has directed us all to work to try and preserve; as much freedom, as much dignity, for every citizen of China as we possibly can when they are confronted with these massive human rights violations that are being conducted by the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

That is true, whether it is Xinjiang, what is taking place there, whether it is Tibet; and the inner Mongolians’ simple desire to live in freedom and exercise their own understandings of what freedom and human dignity look like, he said.

“In each of those places, and I’d add Hong Kong, in each of those places, we simply are demanding from the Chinese Communist Party what we ask of every nation, is to preserve basic freedom, human dignity, religious freedom for every one of their citizens.

“We’ll work hard to do everything we can to build out a coalition all across the world that comes to understand how important that is alongside of us, and works to impose costs on the Chinese Communist Party when they act in ways that are inconsistent with those basic fundamental human freedoms,” said the top American diplomat.

Pompeo noted that a day earlier, the State Department had publicly announced its policy requesting that think tanks, which accept money from foreign governments including China, publicly disclose that information.

“We think it’s important and want the American people to know who’s influencing our think tanks so that they can better evaluate the work that they publish,” he added.

