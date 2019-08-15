Controversial US lawmaker delivers shocker, says no population without incest, rape

world

A Republican lawmaker with a history of controversial and outrageous remarks has sparked a new fire, saying, this time, there would be no humans if not for rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” the lawmaker, Steve King, said at an event in his home-state Iowa on Wednesday.

King was defending his opposition to allowing abortion of pregnancies resulting from rape and incest.

He added: ”Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages taken place and whatever happened to culture after society? I know I can’t certify that, I’m not a part of a product of that.”

Condemnation followed swiftly, from Democrats and some republicans. All Democrats running for the White House condemned the lawmaker sharply — as “vile”, a “bigot” and a “racist” — and called for him to either resign or be removed and unseated.

Republicans also were appalled.“These comments are wrong, and offensive, and underscore why we removed him from his committees,” Steve Scalise, a senior House Republican said in a statement to POLITICO.

He was referring to King’s removal from House committees after the last round of outrage he had triggered with remarks defending white supremacy. “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King had said in an interview to the New York Times in January.

King, a nine-term member of the House of Representatives, has a long history of making remarks supporting of White Supremacism, Neo-Nazism and insulting immigrants. He once said this about why he opposed citizenship for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children: “For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there that weigh 130 pounds and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

