Coronavirus claims 41 lives in China, 1,287 cases confirmed

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year.

world Updated: Jan 25, 2020 06:31 IST
Reuters
Beijing
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.
China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. (Reuters image)
         

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 24, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 41, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year and has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

