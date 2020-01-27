e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus fallout: Luxury cruise with more than 5000 onboard quarantined in Shenzhen

Coronavirus fallout: Luxury cruise with more than 5000 onboard quarantined in Shenzhen

Reports said the luxury liner had around 5260 people including the ship staff onboard. The ship has more than 2000 rooms, has several decks and is said to be themed on Venice.

world Updated: Jan 27, 2020 00:24 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
A luxury cruise ship has been quarantined in China’s Shenzhen port as it carried passengers who had visited Hubei province, the epicentre of Coronavirus in China.
A luxury cruise ship has been quarantined in China’s Shenzhen port as it carried passengers who had visited Hubei province, the epicentre of Coronavirus in China. (AP Photo/File/Representative)
         

A luxury cruise ship with more than 5000 people on board was quarantined after it reached the port of Shenzhen in south China on Sunday morning as it was carrying nearly 150 people with a history of visiting the central Chinese province of Hubei, at the centre of the ongoing novel Coronavirus outbreak. 13 persons on the ship were found to have symptoms of fever and their reports have been sent for evaluation, said authorities.

At least 148 tourists on the ship, Costa Venezia, had visited Wuhan, local media reported, adding that all the passengers were individually checked for the infection.

An inter-department team from the Shenzhen government was waiting for the ship when it arrived at the port this morning.

The authorities decided that instead of allowing the passengers and staff to disembark, the medical team would board the vessel to check them.

As soon as it arrived, several doctors and medical workers wearing protective suits boarded the ship.

Reports said the luxury liner had around 5260 people including the ship staff onboard. The ship has more than 2000 rooms, has several decks and is said to be themed on Venice.

The luxury liner sector in China has taken a hit because of the outbreak. According to Shine news, a news website, all luxury cruise liners operating in Shanghai suspended operations on Sunday, offering refunds or rescheduling, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

tags
top news
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news