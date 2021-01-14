IND USA
Scientists work in VIDO-InterVac's (Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre) containment level 3 laboratory, where the organization is currently researching a vaccine for novel coronavirus, at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.(via REUTERS)
LIVE: Cases of UK Covid-19 strain in India rise to 109, says health ministry

The global caseload of Covid-19 is at 92,240,036, with almost a quarter of cases from the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,512,093 after the country logged 16,946 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard on Thursday. On January 16, India will commence what is likely to be the largest vaccination drive against Covid-19. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), earlier this month, gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and to Covaxin of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture Covishield in India.

Transportation of vaccines is currently underway, having commenced on January 12. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi government gave permission to schools to reopen from January 18; for students of class 10 and 12 for pre-board exam preparations and practical work. However, attendance will be optional and parents’ consent will be required for a student to go to school.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST

    Congress urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath to get himself vaccinated first

    "I urge Yogi Adityanath ji to begin the vaccination by getting himself vaccinated first so that there is no doubt in the minds of people in state," says UP Congress chef Ajay Kumar Lallu.

  • JAN 14, 2021 01:21 PM IST

    109 cases of UK Covid-19 strain in India: Health ministry

    The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 is 109: Health ministry.

  • JAN 14, 2021 01:01 PM IST

    PM expected to launch vaccination drive on January 16

    PM Narendra Modi expected to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16; likely to interact with some beneficiaries on first day, reports PTI quoting sources.

  • JAN 14, 2021 12:13 PM IST

    Vaccination to be increased to 1,000 centres in Delhi: Kejriwal

    "Vaccination will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1000 centres across Delhi," says Kejriwal.

  • JAN 14, 2021 12:11 PM IST

    Vaccination at 81 locations in Delhi on January 16: Arvind Kejriwal

    Vaccination will be done at 81 locations in Delhi on 16th January. Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day. Vaccination will be done on four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • JAN 14, 2021 11:54 AM IST

    Germany's Covid-19 tally nears 2 million

    Germany records 25,164 new Covid-19 cases as tally mounts to 1,978,590. Death toll at 43,881 after 1,244 fresh fatalities.

  • JAN 14, 2021 11:26 AM IST

    Thailand's Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000

    Thailand records 271 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Total cases reach 11,262 including 69 deaths.

  • JAN 14, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    Philippines approves its first Covid-19 vaccine

    Philippines has granted EUA to Pfizer-BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine, its first against the disease.

  • JAN 14, 2021 10:19 AM IST

    No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand: Health department

    Jharkhand recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in last 24 hours., as per the state health department. Tally rises to 117,240 including 1,048 deaths.

  • JAN 14, 2021 10:05 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 recoveries and deaths up by 17,652 and 198

    India's Covid-19 recoveries reach 10,146,753 after 17,652 patients recover in last 24 hours. 198 new fatalities take death toll to 151,727.

  • JAN 14, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10.5 million with 16,946 new cases

    India records 16,946 new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 10,512,093. Actove cases slump further to 213,603.

  • JAN 14, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    Brazil's Covid-19 death toll exceeds 205,000

    Brazil records 1,274 new deaths due to Covid-19, taking death toll to 205,964. 60,899 new infections take tally to 8,256,536.

  • JAN 14, 2021 08:55 AM IST

    WHO experts arrive in China's Wuhan to probe virus' origin

    State media reports World Health Organization (WHO) experts have arrived in China for virus origin probe.

  • JAN 14, 2021 08:53 AM IST

    184,232,305 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    184,232,305 samples tested up to January 13, 2021 for Covid-19: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

  • JAN 14, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    US surpasses more than 10 million Covid-19 vaccinations

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said more than 10 million citizens have received a Covid-19 vaccine shot as of January 13, putting the number at more than 10.2 million.

  • JAN 14, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    About 3 lakh healthcare workers to be vaccinated on day 1: Reports

    About three lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots at 2,934 sites on first day of Covid-19 vaccination drive: Reports

  • JAN 14, 2021 07:11 AM IST

    Mizoram's Covid-19 recoveries reach 4,200

    Seven new Covid-19 cases take Mizoram's tally to 4,310. 4,200 recoveries, 101 active cases and nine deaths thus far.

  • JAN 14, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    China reports 138 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

    China reports 138 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Tally rises to 87,844 including 4,635 deaths.

  • JAN 14, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    Chile reports 3,394 new Covid-19 cases

    Chile reported 3,394 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country's total caseload to 652,525.

  • JAN 14, 2021 05:43 AM IST

    US' Covid-19 tally crosses 23 million

    Covid-19 cases have crossed 23 million mark in the US and are currently at 23,044,857, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have also been 384,204 deaths in the country thus far.

