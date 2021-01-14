LIVE: Cases of UK Covid-19 strain in India rise to 109, says health ministry

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,512,093 after the country logged 16,946 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard on Thursday. On January 16, India will commence what is likely to be the largest vaccination drive against Covid-19. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), earlier this month, gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and to Covaxin of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture Covishield in India.

Transportation of vaccines is currently underway, having commenced on January 12. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi government gave permission to schools to reopen from January 18; for students of class 10 and 12 for pre-board exam preparations and practical work. However, attendance will be optional and parents’ consent will be required for a student to go to school.

