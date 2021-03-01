Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO
The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Tedros said the rise was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the spread of the disease. He suggested that countries were hastening to loosen those measures, betting on vaccines to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response," Tedros said.
He noted that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire became the first countries on Monday to begin vaccinating people with doses supplied by COVAX, the international programme to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries. But he also criticised rich countries for hoarding vaccine doses.
"It's regrettable that some countries continue to prioritise vaccinating younger healthier adults at lower risk of diseases in their own populations, ahead of health workers and older people elsewhere," Tedros said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus infections rise for first time in 7 weeks, says WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy PM Draghi fires Covid-19 commissioner, with vaccination drive in spotlight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
329 candidates nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by Feb 1 deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China sets aim to vaccinate 40% of population by June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hackers target SII, Bharat Biotech, says security firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police investigate possible role of foreigners in Barcelona protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico hopes for US answer on Covid-19 vaccines in Biden talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts urge independent probe into Kremlin critic Navalny's poisoning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal President summons lower house session on March 7, after top court's order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What we know about the new Brazilian Covid-19 variant P.1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine throws away unused Covid-19 shots as doctors skip their own vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexican president Obrador to discuss vaccines, migration with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elizabeth Warren, other progressives propose ‘ultra-millionaire’ tax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox