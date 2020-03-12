e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus is a ‘controllable pandemic’: WHO

Coronavirus is a ‘controllable pandemic’: WHO

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged Wednesday that the global outbreak of the new coronavirus could now be considered a pandemic -- a disease actively spreading globally.

world Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:20 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Geneva
More than 4,500 people have died, according to an AFP tally, while the WHO said some 125,000 cases had been reported from 118 countries and territories.
More than 4,500 people have died, according to an AFP tally, while the WHO said some 125,000 cases had been reported from 118 countries and territories.(AFP)
         

The new coronavirus outbreak “is a controllable pandemic” if countries step up measures to tackle it, the head of the World Health Organization said Thursday.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged Wednesday that the global outbreak of the new coronavirus could now be considered a pandemic -- a disease actively spreading globally.

But he told diplomats in Geneva that describing the outbreak as a pandemic should not mean that countries give up the fight to stop it spreading further.

“This is a controllable pandemic,” he said, according to a statement of his remarks.

“We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it.

“The idea that countries should shift from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous,” he stressed.

More than 4,500 people have died, according to an AFP tally, while the WHO said some 125,000 cases had been reported from 118 countries and territories.

“To save lives we must reduce transmission,” Tedros insisted.

“That means finding and isolating as many cases as possible and quarantining their closest contacts,” he said, urging states to test every suspected case of COVID-19 in a bid to slow transmission.

“Even if you cannot stop transmission, you can slow it down and protect health facilities, old age homes and other vital areas -- but only if you test all suspected cases.”

The majority of cases have been in China, where the outbreak emerged in December, but major hotspots have also emerged in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Together, those four countries account for more than 90 percent of all reported cases, according to the WHO.

- ‘Robust surveillance’ -

The pandemic has disrupted cultural and sporting events around the world as authorities try to prevent large gatherings.

Tedros said countries needed to find the right balance between protecting health and preventing social and economic disruption.

However, “containment” needed to remain the central pillar in any plan to tackle the spread, he said.

“You can’t fight a virus if you don’t know where it is. That means robust surveillance to find, isolate, test and treat every case, to break the chains of transmission.”

Tedros urged unaffected countries to prepare their health facilities, and pressed all states to innovate and share any new ways to prevent infections and minimise the impact of the outbreak.

More than $440 million (390 million euros) has been pledged towards the WHO’s strategic preparedness and response plan, he added.

tags
top news
Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
Coronavirus: Cinema halls, schools in Delhi to remain shut till March 31
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘No central govt minister will travel abroad’: PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak
‘Stay put wherever you are’: Govt advises Indian nationals in coronavirus hotspots
‘Stay put wherever you are’: Govt advises Indian nationals in coronavirus hotspots
RBI prepared to deal with coronavirus impact on economy, markets
RBI prepared to deal with coronavirus impact on economy, markets
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
2020 Hyundai Creta launch advanced amid coronavirus concerns
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain in Dharamsala washes out match
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news