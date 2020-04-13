Nearly 29% Americans believe Covid-19 was grown in a lab: Study

world

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:32 IST

Coronavirus cases across the globe are inching toward the 2 million-mark while more than one lakh people have lost their lives to the deadly contagion worldwide.

What started in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spread across the globe, infecting hundreds and thousands across various continents, bringing some of the biggest economies to a halt.

There’s very little known about the virus or its origin. There are no proven vaccines or medication against the same. A study conducted by the Pew Research Centre suggests that most Americans believe that Covid-19 was lab-grown.

Nearly three in ten Americans or a quarter of the American population, as many as 29% of those surveyed, believe that novel coronavirus was grown in a lab, the survey indicated.

43% of Americans believe that the virus came about naturally.

The findings were obtained after conducting a survey between March 10 to 16.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded 1,514 coronavirus fatalities over the past 24 hours. However, the number of fatalities was lower than the previous day’s toll of 1,920.

The outbreak has now claimed at least 22,020 lives in the US, the most of any country.

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at leading American newspaper The New York Times (NYT), accusing it of carrying fake report on his administration’s Covid-19 response.

“The @nytimes story is a Fake, just like the “paper” itself. I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so. @SecAzar told me nothing until later, and Peter Navarro memo was same as Ban (see his statements). Fake News!” he tweeted on Monday morning.

In India, 620 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall coronavirus tally breached the 9,000-mark with 9,152 total cases.