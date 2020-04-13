Coronavirus update: India crosses 9,000-mark, records 620 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

india

India on Monday recorded 308 deaths related to the coronavirus disease, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 620 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally across the country to 9152, according to the Union health ministry data.

The health ministry’s website showed, at 8am, there were 7987 active cases, 857 people were cured, discharged or had migrated, two days before the national lockdown is about to end.

India’s worst-hit state, Maharashtra, has 2351 coronavirus cases, including 217 people who have been cured and 149 fatalities as of Monday. The state had crossed 1000 cases just last Tuesday, but the past nine days reported more than 100 per day, including three days that saw more than 200 cases.

In the national capital of Delhi, there have been 1205 coronavirus disease cases and out of which 24 people have died and 27 have been discharged from hospitals.

Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 1136 Covid-19 cases. There have been 11 deaths in the southern state and 50 people have recovered.

The government has also said it is well prepared to handle a surge in the Covid-19 cases and has over a hundred thousand isolation beds across the 601 Covid-19 dedicated hospitals,

Lav Agarwal, health ministry’s joint secretary, said they there were focusing on strengthening infrastructure and surveillance as part of the strategy to manage positive cases.

“If you ask what is our strategy in managing positive cases, then I would say infrastructure and manpower strengthening, and surveillance. The number of available beds [105,980] in proportion to the number of required beds has been far higher, our analysis shows, so there is no need to fear about the adequate availability of beds,” Agarwal said at a media briefing on Sunday.

After several states put in a request to extend the strict restrictions under the lockdown beyond the 21-day period, the Centre has said it will take into account their suggestions.

There are 1,846,963 confirmed cases across the world and 114,185 people have been killed, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker on Monday morning.