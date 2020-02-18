Around 500 to leave Covid-19 affected cruise on Wednesday: official

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 17:50 IST

Around 500 passengers will leave a cruise ship quarantined off Japan on Wednesday after testing negative for the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds on board, a health ministry official said Tuesday.

“The number (who will leave Wednesday) is changing, largely because it is up to passengers (if they get off),” the official told reporters.

“But it will be around 500 people.”