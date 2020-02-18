e-paper
Covid-19 has infected more than 73,000 people globally

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Feb 18, 2020
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
A woman wearing a protective mask cycles past graffiti-painted wall at a construction site in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by coronavirus outbreak.
A woman wearing a protective mask cycles past graffiti-painted wall at a construction site in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by coronavirus outbreak. (REUTERS)
         

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

• Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

• Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

• Macao: 10

• Japan: 610 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

• Singapore: 77 cases

• Thailand: 35

• South Korea: 31

• Malaysia: 22

• Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

• Vietnam: 16 cases

• Germany: 16

• United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

• Australia: 14 cases

• France: 12 cases, 1 death

• United Kingdom: 9 cases

• United Arab Emirates: 9

• Canada: 8

• Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

• India: 3 cases

• Italy: 3

• Russia: 2

• Spain: 2

• Belgium: 1

• Nepal: 1

• Sri Lanka: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Cambodia: 1

• Finland: 1

• Egypt: 1

