Home / World News / Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for Covid-19

world Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, sought to reassure the nation in a speech on Tuesday, calling the new coronavirus an
Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, sought to reassure the nation in a speech on Tuesday, calling the new coronavirus an "uninvited and inauspicious passenger." "We will get through corona," Rouhani said. "We will get through the virus." Feb. 25, 2020.(AP)
         

Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic.

“The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, said in a tweet.

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

